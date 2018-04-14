Falcon Watch: We Energies makes updates on live cameras for nesting season

MILWAUKEE -- We're in the midst of another season of falcon watch -- and We Energies has made some upgrades to the viewing experience. Cathy Schulze from We Energies talks about the recently upgraded cameras and what's to come for the famous falcons.
About the We Energies Falcon Cams (website)
In the 1960s, peregrine falcon nesting pairs in the U.S. dropped from thousands to just a few hundred. Much of the decline was attributed to the pesticide DDT, which passed through the food chain and weakened egg shells, causing many peregrines to die before hatching. In the early 1990s, we joined the effort to re-establish the raptor by installing nest boxes at our power plants. Curtailment of chemical pesticides and success of nest boxes have helped peregrines recover. More than 230 peregrines have hatched at our nest boxes -- about 20 percent of Wisconsin’s total. You can watch our falcons during nesting season, typically March through July, on our live webcams.