Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties until midnight
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE WI until midnight Sunday

Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health

Posted 1:15 pm, April 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:20PM, April 15, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, a source close to the Bush family tells CNN.

At 92 years old, Bush has been suffering for some time and has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with COPD and congestive heart failure.

The source said she is being cared for at her home in Houston and has decided she does not want to go back into the hospital.

The Bushes have been married for 73 years.

Bush is the only living wife of one former President and the mother of another former President.