Medical examiner: Man, 52, collapses and dies after shoveling snow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, April 15 confirmed a shoveling-related death in Milwaukee.

It happened at a home near 29th and Wisconsin just before 6 p.m.

The medical examiner said a man, 52, collapsed and died in his home after shoveling snow.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded.

A spring winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow across southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday, April 14. According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, reports from the weekend are ranging from one to two inches south of Milwaukee, three to four inches in the Milwaukee area — and over nine inches in the Fond du Lac area, and it’s heavy, wet snow.