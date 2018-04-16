× Park on the even side Monday: DPW calls for another overnight snow removal operation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has called for another overnight snow removal operation for the entire city for overnight Monday, April 16 into Tuesday morning, April 17.

This will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to remove snow effectively, efficiently and most importantly, safely.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the even numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. on Monday evening, April 16 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 17, unless a posted sign on the EVEN side of the street prohibits it. Posted street signs take precedence in all areas of the city.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking on Monday night, April 16 beginning at 7 p.m. This parking option is designed to assist residents who live in congested parking areas to find overnight parking from 11 p.m.to 6 a.m.

NOTE: All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17 or they may be subject to ticketing and towing.

For a list of school parking lot locations, CLICK HERE.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW snow removal operation will result in a $40 citation.

Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 65 days or more past due. Remember — you also need a valid overnight parking permit to park on a city street.

Stay informed and avoid a $40 citation!