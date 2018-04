WAUKESHA — Waukesha police announced on Monday morning, April 16 that the search for 21-year-old Shannon Mani, who had been reported missing, is over. The case is now a death investigation.

Officials say a person of interest is currently being held by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said in a news release, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mani family during this difficult time.”

