MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Milwaukee. ReStore’s 9th Annual Recycled Art Contest shines a light on some of Milwaukee’s resourceful repurposers.
About the 9th Annual Recycled Art Contest (website)
The contest challenges the public to create works primarily using the donated product found at ReStore. From artwork to repurposed furniture, the only rule of the contest is the majority of materials must be purchased at ReStore. The winners are determined by your vote!
PRIZES:
1ST PRIZE – $250
2ND PRIZE – $150
3RD PRIZE – $100
4TH PRIZE – $75
5TH PRIZE – $50
(Awarded in the form of ReStore Gift Certificates)
DETAILS:
– Art will be displayed at ReStore East from 4/13 – 4/21 and featured in Third Ward’s Gallery Night
– Art will be voted on by the public, online (on this page) and in store. Voting ends at 6pm on Thursday, April 19th.
– The top 5 winners will be announced on Friday, April 20th at 5pm as part of Third Ward’s Gallery Night. Join us! The announcement will also be broadcast LIVE on our Facebook page.
– Many of the works are for sale. Buyers must pay in cash or check only (sorry) at ReStore East. Art is sold on a first come, first served basis while the gallery is open. Buyers may pick up purchased works April 24th – April 28th at ReStore East.