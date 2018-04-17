MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Milwaukee. ReStore’s 9th Annual Recycled Art Contest shines a light on some of Milwaukee’s resourceful repurposers.

About the 9th Annual Recycled Art Contest (website)

The contest challenges the public to create works primarily using the donated product found at ReStore. From artwork to repurposed furniture, the only rule of the contest is the majority of materials must be purchased at ReStore. The winners are determined by your vote!

PRIZES:

1ST PRIZE – $250

2ND PRIZE – $150

3RD PRIZE – $100

4TH PRIZE – $75

5TH PRIZE – $50

(Awarded in the form of ReStore Gift Certificates)