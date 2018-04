SOUTH MILWAUKEE — There was a big celebration in South Milwaukee Tuesday, April 17 in honor of Catherine Krause.

Krause turned 100 years old!

Friends and family members gathered and treated Krause to gifts and birthday cake at Marquette Manor.

She is one of 17 siblings, and moved to Milwaukee at the age of 16. She’s known for her award-winning chili and soups.

South Milwaukee Mayor Eric Brooks proclaimed Tuesday, April 17 Catherine Krause Day.

Happy birthday!