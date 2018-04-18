× FPC must re-appoint Alfonso Morales as police chief after city attorney finds open meetings law violation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will have to re-appoint Alfonso Morales as Milwaukee police chief.

The City Attorney’s Office found the commission violated open meetings law by not giving proper notice that the issue would be heard during its meeting on April 5.

Alderman Terry Witkowski is accusing the commission of making the same mistake by scheduling the re-do of the Morales confirmation for Thursday, April 19.

Below is a statement from Alderman Witkowski: