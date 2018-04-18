× Violence Policy Center analysis: Wisconsin ranks #2 in the nation for ‘black homicide victimization’

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s black homicide victimization rate is nearly twice the national average and guns were overwhelmingly the most common weapons used.

This, according to Black Homicide Victimization in the Great Lakes States, a new study from the Violence Policy Center — which analyzes black homicide victimization in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Findings from the study for Wisconsin are detailed below:

2015 homicides in Wisconsin: 140 victims were African-American

140 victims were African-American Homicide rate among black victims in Wisconsin: 36.77 per 100,000

36.77 per 100,000 Age: 11 homicide victims (8 percent) were less than 18 years old and 1 victim (1 percent) was 65 years of age or older. The average age was 29 years old.

11 homicide victims (8 percent) were less than 18 years old and 1 victim (1 percent) was 65 years of age or older. The average age was 29 years old. Gender: Out of 140 homicide victims, 121 were male and 19 were female

Out of 140 homicide victims, 121 were male and 19 were female Most common weapons: For homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 85 percent of victims (117 out of 137) were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 75 percent (88 victims) were killed with handguns. There were 29 victims killed with firearms, type not stated. There were 12 victims killed with knives or other cutting instruments, 5 victims killed by bodily force, and 1 victim killed by a blunt object.

For homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 85 percent of victims (117 out of 137) were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 75 percent (88 victims) were killed with handguns. There were 29 victims killed with firearms, type not stated. There were 12 victims killed with knives or other cutting instruments, 5 victims killed by bodily force, and 1 victim killed by a blunt object. Victim/Offender Relationship: For homicides in which the victim to offender relationship could be identified, 56 percent of victims (40 out of 71) were killed by someone they knew. Thirty-one victims were killed by strangers.

For homicides in which the victim to offender relationship could be identified, 56 percent of victims (40 out of 71) were killed by someone they knew. Thirty-one victims were killed by strangers. Circumstance: For homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 82 percent (58 out of 71) were not related to the commission of any other felony. Of these, 66 percent (38 homicides) involved arguments between the victim and the offender.

Black Homicide Victimization in Wisconsin, 2011 – 2015:

Year Number of Black Homicide Victims Black Homicide Victimization Rate National Rank Percent of Black Victims Killed with Guns 2015 140 36.77 2nd 85% 2014 91 24.04 8th 87% 2013 93 24.74 7th 80% 2012 91 24.38 8th 84% 2011 86 23.22 8th 70%

According to a news release from the Violence Policy Center, the analysis is a regional companion report to the VPC’s annual national study Black Homicide Victimization in the United States: An Analysis of 2015 Homicide Data, which ranks the 50 states according to their black homicide victimization rates.

Both studies are based on unpublished information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Supplementary Homicide Report — and detail homicide data for 2015, the most recent year for which comprehensive national data is available.

To see the study appendix, which lists for every state the number of black homicide victims, its black homicide victimization rate and the state’s rank by rate, please CLICK HERE.

According to the Violence Policy Center, nationally in 2015, there were 7,014 black homicide victims in the United States. That year, the black homicide victimization rate in the United States was 18.68 per 100,000.

In comparison, the overall national homicide victimization rate was 4.62 per 100,000. For homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 86 percent of black victims (5,756 out of 6,716) were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 71 percent (4,062 victims) were killed with handguns.

The rate of black homicide victimization is calculated by dividing the number of black homicide victims by the black population, and multiplying the result by 100,000. This is the standard and accepted method of comparing fatal levels of gun violence, according to the Violence Policy Center.