× Antonio Mays pleads not guilty to charges in double fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Antonio Mays, 44, pleaded not guilty on Thursday, April 19 to charges in connection with a double fatal shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s north side last month.

Mays faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting near 27th and Roosevelt — and found two men who had been fatally shot. The victims were identified as Malyk Smith, 20, and Romale Richardson, 34.

The complaint indicates Mays fled the scene of the shooting — and was later dropped off at a hospital. Mays himself had been shot three times — once in the forehead and twice in the back.

When first questioned by police, Mays indicated he was taking a walk near a gas station when “two black males appeared and told him ‘break yourself, you know what time it is.’” Mays told police both men were armed with guns and he started running. The complaint indicates while running, Mays “heard multiple gunshots and felt a burning sensation in his back.” Mays told police a relative brought him to the hospital.

Other witnesses to the crime near 27th and Roosevelt offered a different story about what happened. One person told police Mays’ cousin and the two victims in this case were playing a game of dice. The complaint indicates Mays’ relative lost money in the dice game and left. A short time later, the complaint says “there was a knock on the door, but when asked, no one announced who they were.” At that point, the witness said Smith opened the door and that “a person came in and started shooting.” That same witness told police Richardson started firing back.

Mays’ relative told police after losing money in the dice game, he had contact with Mays. They met in a parking lot — and then Mays went back into the apartment building. The relative said “he then heard nine shots, and shortly thereafter, observed Mays running out of the apartment building carrying two black guns in his hands.

The complaint says “based on ballistic evidence, there appears to have been three different guns shot in the apartment.” In total, there were 10 casings.

Mays is due back in court on May 14.

43.095216 -87.946867