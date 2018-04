× Medical examiner responds to fatal crash near 33rd and Walnut

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials responded to a fatal crash near 33rd and Walnut Thursday evening, April 19.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms one person has died.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6, a second person was transported from the scene to treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.