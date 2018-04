AMHERSTBURG, Canada — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake has rumbled southeast Michigan on Thursday, April 19.

The United States Geological Survey reports the 3.6 magnitude earthquake epicenter was near Amherstburg, Canada — on the east side of the Detroit River.

Did you feel the recent M3.6 near Amherstburg, Canada on the east side of the Detroit River? Please let us know here https://t.co/KP5rR6gwVJ pic.twitter.com/xOkoXnb57u — USGS (@USGS) April 20, 2018

