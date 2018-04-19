× Woman accused of biting off boyfriend’s ear after ‘one thing led to another’

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly bit off her boyfriend’s ear, KXAN reports.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers went to a Super 8 Motel in Austin for a call about a disturbance. The officers found a shirtless and bloody man who was “holding his left ear in his hand.”

Police also found 20-year-old Portia Elaine Washington, who said she bit the man’s ear off because he “killed her baby.” An arrest warrant said there was no further mention of the baby.

The victim later told officers that the couple had been fighting and “one thing led to another” and Washington bit off his ear. He was taken to a hospital to have his ear reattached.

Washington was charged with aggravated assault. She was taken to jail and has since bonded out.