Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Taking community policing to a whole new level -- with some ballet. A Greenfield police officer jumped in to try his hand at a basic dance position.

On Friday morning, April 20, Greenfield police posted a video from their station. It shows a little girl in a tutu and a sign that says, "Will you passe with me?"

Officer Dan Orlowski was up to the task. After a couple of tries, he performed the move side by side with the little girl.