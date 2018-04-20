Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Stone Bank Farm Market. Stone Bank Farm Market is dedicated to offering high-quality, locally-grown food while promoting sustainable, organic farming practices.

About Stone Bank Farm Market (website)

Opened in May 2017, Stone Bank Farm Market is housed in a century old church nestled on 3 acres of vegetable gardens and surrounded by 75 acres of protected Wisconsin farmland. Here at Stone Bank Farm Market, we work with onsite and local suppliers in order to provide the highest quality organic and seasonal produce, dairy products, poultry, pork, and grass-fed/grass-finished beef.

