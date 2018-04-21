× Owner of car involved in fiery I-94 crash found dead in Rockford home

RACINE COUNTY — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX6 News, the vehicle involved in a fiery crash on southbound I-94 near County K on Friday morning, April 20, was owned by a woman who was found dead in Rockford.

Friday afternoon, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious death on Atwood Avenue in Rockford. Officials say 24-year-old Destiny Tolodxi’s was found dead. Investigators are treating her death as a homicide but will not know for sure until autopsy results come back.

The victim of the fatal crash in Racine County, has not been identified. However, officials believe the driver is a male, and an “associate” of Tolodxi.

Investigators are still looking into why the driver would be in the Racine County area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is meeting with Racine County detective on Monday, April 23 to compare notes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tolodxi on Tuesday, April 24.