Protect the planet by lending a hand to the 23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

MILWAUKEE -- 60 locations, three rivers, one community. Thousands of volunteers descending on the Milwaukee River basin this weekend for the 23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup. FOX6's Evan Peterson went down to the McKinley Marina with more.

About 23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup (website)

This spring, be one of nearly 4,000 volunteers joining together across the Milwaukee River Basin to pick up over 100,000 pounds of trash, get outdoors, and help us achieve swimmable, fishable rivers. Don’t miss out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Event Details:

WHEN

Saturday, April 21, 2018

9:00am – 12:00pm

WHERE

More than 60 locations across the Milwaukee River Basin!

HOW

Milwaukee Riverkeeper provides the gloves, trash bags, and amazing FREE T-SHIRTS. YOU provide the hands and energy to pick up the interesting and sometimes bizarre trash that finds its way into our beautiful river system.

AFTER PARTY

Join us at afterwards at Estabrook Park for our FREE celebration with Rock the Green!

Location: Estabrook Park-Parking Lot near Picnic Area #8 (4400 N Estabrook Dr//Milwaukee)

Time: 12:00PM-2:00PM