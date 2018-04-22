Go
April 22
Posted 7:23 am, April 22, 2018, by Kiri Salinas
Kiri Salinas
April 22
23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
Milwaukee Bucks merchandise
Official schedule: Packers open season at home vs. Bears on Sept. 9
Disturbing discovery: Woman’s body found near Art Museum; death investigation underway
White Sox reliever Farquhar has brain hemorrhage during game
April 22, 2018
April 22
NYC streets go car-free for Earth Day
April 21
News
‘It’s really important:’ Thousand gather along Milwaukee River to collect trash ahead of Earth Day
Interviews
Protect the planet by lending a hand to the 23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup
Interviews
Art in Bloom: Celebrate spring in full bloom this April at the Milwaukee Art Museum
News
‘We want you to be a part of this:’ Milwaukee leaders urge residents to team up for spring cleaning
Sports
#34: Giannis Antetokounmpo finishes regular season with 4th most popular jersey in the NBA
Interviews
The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in first round of 2018 NBA Playoffs
News
Milwaukee woman celebrating 100th birthday says deep fryer is ‘best invention of her lifetime’
News
Wind, waves, push pile of garbage onto sidewalk along lakefront; ‘We eat the fish that eats the plastic’
News
Have you seen him? Inmate escapes while being transported in Milwaukee
News
MPD searching for group who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint near 64th and Silver Spring
News
Celebrate spring! ‘Art in Bloom’ returns to Milwaukee Art Museum April 12-15 🌼🌷
Interviews
Celebrate cycling with Wheel and Sprocket’s 34th annual Bike Expo Sale
