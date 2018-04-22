× BelAir Cantina issues apology after fan tweets that ‘no one helped’ Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE — Officials with BelAir Cantina on Sunday, April 22 took to Twitter, issuing an apology after a fan tweeted a photo of Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo inside the Water Street restaurant after the Bucks’ win in Game 4 vs. the Celtics — and the fan reported “no one helped him, so he left.”

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

BelAir Cantina’s statement is as follows:

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we could have accommodated him right away. We welcome him back Thursday after another Bucks win and will hold open a table. And to turn this into a positive for everyone, we are pledging that if the Bucks win the series Thursday night in Milwaukee, we will provide all Bucks fans with a free taco with any purchase all day Friday at all our locations” #GoBucks #BucksIn6

Antetokounmpo helped his team to the 104-102 win over the Bucks — who came up with a big play in the final seconds. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left, and the Bucks held on to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.