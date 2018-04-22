× Police: 2 shot, 1 seriously following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday night, April 21.

The first shooting happened near 2nd and Concordia around 9 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim gave the location of the shooting, but has not said what the circumstances were that led to the shooting. The victim is expected to survive his injury.

The second shooting happened around 9:15 p.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was dropped off at a Milwaukee Fire House, according to police. He suffered from a very serious gunshot wound. MFD performed life saving measures and took the victim to the hospital. After dropping the victim off, the subject fled the scene in a vehicle.

A location for the shooting has not been located.

MPD continue to investigate both shootings.