2 Fanice Gals: ‘Turn those not so great furniture pieces into something beautiful again’

BURLINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at 2 Fanice Gals. A mother and daughter who love to give old items a new life and love a project and a good bottle of wine.

About 2 Fancie Gals (website)

Our mission is to turn those not so great furniture pieces into something beautiful again! We love to turn something forgettable into something truly memorable. Re-purposing has endless possibilities and really gets our creative juices flowing!

We want to collaborate with you, and if there is a piece you have at home that has become outdated or lost its sparkle we will gladly revamp it for you! We carry a wide variety of furniture and home decor pieces that are always changing. Stop by the shop to see what our latest creations are and hopefully find something to take home!