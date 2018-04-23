Former Brewers coach, broadcaster Davey Nelson passes away at 73

MILWAUKEE — Davey Nelson, a member of the Brewers family since 2001 and a former Major League All-Star infielder, passed away Monday, April 23 after battling a long illness. He was 73.

“Davey took every opportunity to turn a casual introduction into a lifelong relationship, and his legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “Davey’s love of life and commitment to helping those in need were second to none, and we are so grateful for the time that we had with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of those who loved him.”

The Milwaukee Brewers mourn the passing of Davey Nelson:https://t.co/zATFyJsYMx pic.twitter.com/8OZoMZK0n0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 23, 2018

In lieu of flowers, donations to Open Arms Home for Children are suggested for those looking to honor Davey’s memory. Contributions can be made online at openarmshome.com.

