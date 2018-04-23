Ground broken on $34 million Dwight and Dan Diercks Computational Science Hall at MSOE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Governor Scott Walker was among the officials at the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Monday, April 23, as ground was broken on a new $34 million facility.

The Dwight and Dan Diercks Computational Science Hall is part of a new step forward for the university, as it adds a new computer science degree program.

"Odds are, this is only the first groundbreaking we're about to bear witness on at Diercks Hall. We'll see many more groundbreaking class projects and amazing careers for students and professors changing their lives along the way," said Dwight Diercks, MSOE alum and donor.

Diercks graduated from MSOE in 1990, and now serves as senior vice president at NVIDIA, a global computer technology company.

Work at the new facility will focus on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and other emerging technologies.