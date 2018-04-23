Lena Taylor’s lawyer: City will prosecute disorderly conduct citation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee City Attorney’s office is moving forward with prosecuting state Sen. Lena Taylor over a disorderly conduct citation, Taylor’s lawyer tells FOX6 News.

Attorney Vince Bobot said he will enter a not guilty plea on Taylor’s behalf Tuesday. The incident in question happened April 6 at a Wells Fargo bank branch in downtown Milwaukee.

“I’m a little disappointed they referred it to court,” Bobot said in a telephone interview.

Bobot said he met with two officials from the City Attorney’s office on Monday. He planned to seek three video clips from prosecutors on Tuesday: two are likely from officers’ body cameras, and a third is from the Wells Fargo surveillance system.

According to a report on WISN 1130/AM, Taylor berated a bank teller and shouted a racial slur. Bobot nor Taylor have addressed that part of the accusation.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not responded to a FOX6 open records request seeking body camera video, a copy of the citation, and the police report.

The disorderly conduct citation is not a criminal charge.