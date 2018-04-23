BelAir managers say Giannis accepted apology for not being able to seat him; #TacoBoutAMisunderstanding

MILWAUKEE — BelAir Cantina management issued on Monday, April 23 a statement after a fan tweeted a photo of Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo inside the Water St. restaurant after the Bucks’ win on Sunday. The fan reported “no one helped him, so he left.”

BelAir management issued this statement:

“We appreciate everyone’s passion for treating Giannis and all customers with great customer service. It is something we strive to do every day. We reviewed the entryway footage from last night, and we are proud to reaffirm that Giannis was promptly greeted by our manager and told the wait time. Giannis has been a customer many times and he has graciously accepted our apology for not being able to seat him and other customers more quickly last night. Our focus is now on supporting our team on this playoff run. Go Bucks.” #TacoBoutAMisunderstanding

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

As it turns out, it looks like Giannis went to DiModa Pizza for his dinner.

Antetokounmpo helped his team to the 104-102 win over the Celtics — who came up with a big play in the final seconds. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left, and the Bucks held on to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.