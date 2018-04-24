× 3 top scorers leaving UW-Milwaukee; 5 scholarship players have left in less than a month

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is losing its three top men’s basketball players after coach Pat Baldwin’s first year.

The leading scorers this season, junior guards Brock Stull and Jeremiah Bell and sophomore forward Bryce Nze, have received releases in order to transfer and play elsewhere.

Five scholarship players have left the team in less than a month. Sophomore guards August Haas and Jeremy Johnson left the program in March.

Stull, Bell and Nze say they’re leaving on good terms with Baldwin, but also admit program changes in recent years played a role in their departures. After the university fired coach Rob Jeters, his replacement, LaVall Jordan, left after one season when he was hired at Butler. The Panthers posted a 16-17 season in Baldwin’s inaugural year.