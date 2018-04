× Police seek suspect after 2 shot, wounded near 44th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after two male victims were shot and wounded near 44th and Burleigh.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

An investigation is ongoing.