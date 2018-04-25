× FOX6 News: Proud winners of 4 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2018

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is proud to announce that it has been awarded four Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

FOX6 News won regional awards for the following categories and stories:

Congratulations to our team — and thank you for your support of FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971; the awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video