MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being hailed for actions he took to help a man in a wheelchair.

Ray Pearson Jr. recently helped a man in a wheelchair whose chair got stuck in a pothole in the middle of a crossing. Pearson pulled over his bus, jumped out and ran to the crosswalk. He then pushed the man to safety before getting back in the bus and going about his business.