Milwaukee residents wear jeans to show support for victims of sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Residents citywide are encouraged to wear jeans for a good cause on Wednesday, April 25, as the City of Milwaukee joins local advocates and survivors to kick off Denim Day Milwaukee. It's a day to support survivors of sexual assault and challenge the myths that surround assault.

During the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, jeans will hang from the light poles along Wisconsin Avenue from 3rd Street west to The Calling Sculpture by the Milwaukee Art Museum.

The effort is part of Denim Day, an international awareness campaign focused on raising awareness about sexual assault and victim blaming.

“Ending sexual violence is a community-wide effort,” Mayor Barrett said. “During Sexual Assault Awareness Month I ask every individual, employer, and organization to fulfill their commitment to ending sexual violence by partaking in a variety of activities through Denim Day Milwaukee.”

Visit denimdaymke.org to register your organization as a participant. You can also access materials and ideas on how to get involved.

The Denim Day effort is coordinated by the Office of Mayor Tom Barrett, the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and more than 20 partner organizations.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves wearing denim on social media using the hashtags #denimdayMKE and #metooMKE.