From savory to sweet: Some delicious brunch recipes you can make for Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Mother's Day is right around the corner -- and what better way to show mom she's loved than by making her something. Especially if it's edible. Chef Joe Heppe with I.D. Restaurant in Delafield joins Real Milwaukee with a couple of brunch recipes mom will love.

Shakshuka Eggs

Shakshuka Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Yellow Onion

3 Roasted Garlic

1 pinch of Saffron

1 pinch of red Pepper Flakes

1/4 cup of White Wine

10 Canned Piquillo Peppers

5 Roma Tomatoes

1 cup of Chicken Stock

1/4 cup Olive Oil

Toppings: Feta, garbanzo beans, crostini

Method:

In a medium sauce pot sweat onions, add roasted garlic and piquillo peppers in olive oil and cook over medium heat. Add saffron and red pepper flakes. Cook for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, white wine bring to a simmer, reduce liquid by half, and add chicken stock, simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and blend in a food blender till smooth.

To Assemble:

Using a small crock, add sauce room temp to crock, crack raw egg in sauce, bake at 400 degrees for 7 min or until desired doneness in egg is achieved. Top with garbanzo beans, and crumbled feta, and serve with crostini.

MAPLE BOURBON STICKY BUNS

SERVES 6

Ingredients

Starter:

40 grams of Water

40 grams of Whole milk

10 grams of all Purpose Flour

10 grams High Gluten Flour

Dough:

All Purpose Flour 185grams

High Gluten Flour 185grams

Milk Powder 15grams

Sugar 56grams

Salt 7grams

Yeast 11grams

Whole Milk 111grams

Eggs 1ea

Melted Butter 56grams

Bacon Spice Mix:

Brown Sugar 1 cup

Cinnamon 1.0 tsp

Toasted Pecan Pieces 3 cups

Cooked Chopped Bacon 1 cup

Maple Bourbon Topping:

Bacon Spice Mix ½ of total recipe above

Unsalted Butter 2oz

Bourbon 2oz

Brown Sugar 1 T

Method:

For Buns:

For the starter, combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan and cook till thick and pasty.

Place starter in a medium sized mixing bowl and add all of the dough ingredients. Mix with dough hook on medium speed until dough starts to feel smooth and elastic, and pulls away cleanly from side of bowl. Place dough in a greased bowl, cover and proof in a warm place till doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Punch dough down, and divide into 4 ½ oz segments.

Cut each piece into fourths and roll into flat rectangles. Sprinkle half of you bacon and spice mix on the insides, reserving other half for topping. Roll the rectangles up and place 4 cylinders into greased cast iron soufflé pots or large muffin tins.

Proof until balls have doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Egg wash tops and bake at 350 degrees, low fan for 6 minutes, rotate and bake for 6 more minutes.

For Toppings:

Warm butter, add brown sugar, cook on low till sugar is dissolved. Pull off heat and carefully add bourbon. Return to heat and slowly simmer careful to avoid flame up. Add remaining spice mix and mix.

To finish:

Spoon topping mixture on the top of the baked sticky buns and hold in a warm oven till ready to serve.