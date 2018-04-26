× ‘Hopefully we get a win:’ Bucks aim to force Game 7 with Thursday night victory over Celtics

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, April 26 will look to stay alive in their playoff series vs. the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks must win Game 6 to force a Game 7.

Ahead of the big matchup, Bucks’ players said they weren’t thinking too much about the fact that Thursday night’s game could be the last at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We just locked in. We are not thinking about the arena ourselves and how this may be our last game. We are just thinking, each game, from the jump, from the first quarter, got to win each quarter,” said Thon Maker, Bucks’ center.

“Hopefully we don’t go out with a loss in the last game at the Bradley Center. It’s been a great place, and great for me to play here in that arena, so hopefully we get a win tonight and force a Game 7,” said Khris Middleton, Bucks’ forward.