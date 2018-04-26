Instant pot beef stew: We put one of the hottest kitchen gadgets to the test

MILWAUKEE -- Move over slow cooker - the latest kitchen trend is the instant pot. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy dish.
Instant Pot Beef Stew
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 pounds Beef Stew Meat (or Chuck Roast, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 (16 ounce) bag baby carrots, cut into slices
- 1 pound potatoes, cubed
- 2-1/2 cups beef broth
- 1 (10 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons water
Instructions
- 1. Add the olive oil to the pressure cooker and turn on the Sauté function. When the oil starts to sizzle add the beef and season with the salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, working in batches to not crowd. Cook the beef until browned on all sides.
-
- 2. Add the beef broth to the pressure cooker and use a spoon to scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Press Cancel. Reset pressure cooker to Meat/Stew setting.
- 3. Add the Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, carrots, potatoes, and tomato sauce. Close the lid and steam valve. Cook for 35 minutes. When done allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes before doing a quick release. Carefully remove lid.
- 4. Mix together the cornstarch and cold water in a small bowl and stir into the stew until thickened.