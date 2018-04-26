× Police: Victim dropped off at fire house with very serious gunshot wound on April 21 has died

MILWAUKEE — A man, 21, died as a result of a very serious gunshot wound suffered on April 21 near 18th and Locust on April 21, police announced Thursday, April 26.

Police said around 9:15 p.m. on April 21, the victim was dropped off at a fire house — where fire officials performed life-saving measures and took the victim to the hospital. After dropping the victim off at the fire house, police said the individual who dropped him off fled the scene.

It was later learned the shooting happened near 18th and Locust.

An investigation is underway.