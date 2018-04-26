× Teacher trying to file harassment complaint arrested after revealing sexual relationship with student

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio– A teacher, 24, has been arrested — accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, which was discovered when she filed a harassment complaint against him.

According to FOX6’s sister station WJW, Sarah Conway turned herself in on Thursday, April 26, officials with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said. She faces four counts of sexual battery.

According to authorities, Conway, who is a teacher at Willow Creek Positive Education Program in Eaton Township, Ohio, filed a harassment complaint against an 18-year-old male student on March 21.

During the process of filing the complaint, Conway shared that she’d been involved in a sexual relationship with the student.

According to WJW, authorities reviewed text messages and conducted interviews, learning she had a relationship with the student, who was 17 at the time.

During the course of the relationship, there appeared to be a break-up between the two. Text messages were sent between the two, showing evidence of a sexual relationship. Those messages were the basis for the harassment complaint.

That’s when charges were filed against Conway.

The complaint against the male was investigated, but at this time, no charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing.