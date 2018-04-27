‘Clear threat:’ Dallas Christel wanted for disturbing crime, may be hiding out at campgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HOLSTEIN -- As you head to the campgrounds with your family this summer, U.S. Marshals are urging you to be on the lookout for one man in particular. He is accused of committing a disturbing crime during a domestic abuse incident one year ago in a Calumet County home.

U.S. Marshals are searching for 38-year-old Dallas Christel. They have been since March.

"Since this matter started to make its way through the court system, Dallas has made his whereabouts unknown," the agent on his case said.

Christel faces an array of charges including misdemeanor battery, second degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation. All of these charges contain the line "domestic abuse repeater."

"Dallas is a repeat offender in his criminal history he has multiple charges of narcotics violations as well as domestic disturbance related matters," the agent explained.

Prosecutors say in May 2017, Christel raped the victim in New Holstein during a domestic abuse incident. He then strangled her. The victim told investigators she could not breathe and was whimpering for him to "please stop." During the assault, Christel repeatedly said, "Isn’t this how you like it (expletive)?"

"Dallas appears to have a temperament issue in numerous of the incidents," the agent said.

Police took pictures of all the injuries on the victim’s body. They noted she had a substantial amount of bruising as well as injuries to her head.

"Dallas is a clear and present danger with his history as well as his outburst. He poses a clear threat to the public," the agent advised.

Christel has many characteristics that would make him recognizable. His last mugshot shows what's left of his hair was painted green. His body is covered with a bizarre selection of tattoos that ranges from stars, skulls and spider webs. The most recognizable ink work is on his neck.

"A star with a circle on the left side of his neck," the agent said.

Christel has ties to Michigan and Colorado. But he’s most likely still in the State of Wisconsin.

U.S. Marshals have developed information the 38-year-old may be hiding in campgrounds. This has become concerning for authorities as more and more people head to campgrounds with summer fast approaching.

Agents ask that you take a good look at Christel’s mug shot and tattoos. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, contact agents right away to help give the victim some justice.