'Love Actually' in concert, performed by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, comes to The Riverside in November

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of the world’s favorite Christmas movies — and now, “Love Actually” is coming to Milwaukee — in concert!

On Friday, Nov. 23 at The Riverside Theater, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform the award-winning score live as the film is presented in high-definition on a giant screen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.

“Love Actually” has become synonymous with Christmas for many, and helps kick off the holiday season.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time. The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 4 at noon.