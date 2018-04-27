× MPS releases 2018-19 budget proposal; includes teacher cuts and fewer supplies

MILWAUKEE — Once facing a more than $30 million budget deficit, the Milwaukee Public School District says they will have to make cuts. The school district released their more than 1,000-page, $1.2 million budget plan for next year on Friday night, April 27.

To stay out of the red, MPS says it will be eliminating 125 positions in schools, and 25 non-school based positions. The district promises cuts to the central office and schools will be buying less supplies next year.

Earlier this week, worried teachers and their supporters picketed to keep the cuts away from the classroom.

Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA — the teachers’ union) Vice President Amy Mizialko, reacted from a conference in La Crosse.

“This budget from the outgoing superintendent reflects some of our most serious concerns and fears,” said Mizialko.

The union points out while teaching positions are being cut, the district plans to add administrators.

“Cuts to classroom have to be revered. Our children cannot sustain one more loss,” said Mizialko.

Teachers are relieved once discussed plans to cut transportation and employee health benefits are not in the current budget proposal.

Milwaukee Public Schools say the budget will not close a single school, includes raises for the staff, and expands advanced classes. However, challenges remain. Deficits are expected again in years ahead — meaning tough decisions are not going away.

While positions are being eliminated, layoffs are unlikely according to the district. The budget plan now goes to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors where there can be changes. The deadline for it to get passed is June 1.

Read the entire release on the budget from MPS below: