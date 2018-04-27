× Officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of West Milwaukee man who died after being Tased

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has cleared the officers involved in the death of a West Milwaukee man who died shortly after being Tased by the officers in May 2017. That man was Adam Trammell.

This all unfolded early on May 25, 2017 when police were called to an apartment building at 54th and Greenfield for a report of a person acting erratically.

The Greenfield Police Department investigated this incident. A letter to West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci from the D.A.’s office says after “reviewing available body camera footage, the Taser reports, talking to medical experts and use of force experts, and reviewing use of force training policies involving the deployment of electronic control devices,” there is “no basis to conclusively link Mr. Trammell’s death to actions taken by the police officers.”

Trammel’s family has hired attorney Robin Shellow. She said Trammell was Tased more than 15 times. They plan on filing a civil rights lawsuit against the West Milwaukee Police Department. Out of respoect for the family, Shellow declined to do interviews on Friday.

In a statement, the West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci said the following:

“Obviously, we’re happy that it’s done. It took a while. There’s a lot of things that needed to be looked at. This was not a shooting type case. “Out intent was to help this young man. We feel for the family.”