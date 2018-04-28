Officials: Unattended burning pit starts blaze in Kenosha; at least 11 structures damaged

KENOSHA — Kenosha officials responded to a large fire near 34th Avenue and 56th Street on Saturday, April 28.

Officials say at least 11 structures were damaged due to the fire, including homes and garages. One of the garages contained a boat a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the blaze started with an unattended burning pit.

Officials say wind is a factor in the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX6 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.