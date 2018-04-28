× Death investigation: Body found near Simmons Island Park in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A death investigation is underway in Kenosha on Saturday, April 28.

Kenosha police say a call came in around 7 a.m. Saturday morning of a person lying down near the area of 44th and Kennedy Drive — the small boat harbor at Simmons Island Park.

Police responded for a welfare check and determined that the person was deceased.

Authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

