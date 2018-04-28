Oak Creek seminar prepares churchgoers for active shooter situations

OAK CREEK — A local church invited people to learn how to prepare and protect themselves in the case of an active shooter situation. The Peaceful Warrior Training Group was at the Faith Baptist Church of Greater Milwaukee in Oak Creek on Saturday, April 28.

The program taught people about different worst-case scenarios, reporting mechanisms and various strategies.

One of the most important concepts is prevention.

“We believe a strong, robust prevention program is going to be most effective because we’d like to stop those events from happening. I don’t think we can stop them all but I think we can stop a lot of them,” said Michael Bolender, with the Peaceful Warrior Training Group.

The course as open to all denominations and walks of life.