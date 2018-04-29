Enjoy all things alpaca at the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Hundreds of alpacas and even more people are flocking to Washington County Fair Park this weekend. That's where FOX6's Evan Peterson checked out the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest (website)

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest will return April 28-29, 2018 to the Washington County Fair Park in beautiful West Bend, Wisconsin. There are lots of FUN updates that have happened for the 2018 show! These updates were much-needed to keep this show going for many more years to come! Did you know that we are one of the only standard fleece shows in the midwest? Come, check out our fleece show in the Ziegler building, open both days of the halter show. If you are taking pictures of the show and post them to social media, we would love to see them! Please use #wisaff when posting and your picture might get used on the website or posted to our Facebook page!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest started when two other alpaca shows in Wisconsin combined to create an even better alpaca show and experience. WisAFF held its first show in ​2014 and sold out! We sold out again in 2016 and again in 2017! So be sure to register early to ensure a spot for your alpacas in this wonderful, fun, competitive alpaca show. The show is located at the beautiful Washington County Fair Park in West Bend, WI, just 40 minutes north of Milwaukee, and 90 minutes from Madison, perfect for a day trip. The 2018 Halter and Fleece show Judge is Peter Kennedy, click here to learn more about Peter. We are excited to announce that our 2019 Halter and Fleece show Judge will be Kristin Buhrmann, click here to learn more about Kristin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video