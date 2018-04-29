× Milwaukee Brewers to add Miley to rotation, move Suter to bullpen

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers have decided to insert Wade Miley into their rotation and move Brent Suter to the bullpen.

Miley will make his first start with the team on Wednesday in Cincinnati. The 31-year-old left-hander struck out 11 while pitching six scoreless innings for Double-A Biloxi on Friday, and the Brewers had to decide by Sunday whether to add him to the team or allow him to become a free agent.

“We thought he threw the ball very well on Friday night in Biloxi and think he earned that opportunity,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs. “It adds another arm to what we feel like is a really good option, and Brent can have an impact in the bullpen as well. He did OK as a starter. There were some good moments, some tough moments. But he can really help us in the bullpen.”

Miley went 8-15 with a 5.61 ERA in 32 starts with Baltimore last year. He agreed to a minor league deal with the Brewers in February but was sidelined by a groin injury late in spring training.

The Brewers will have to clear a spot on their 25- and 40-man rosters to make room for Miley ahead of Wednesday’s start.

“Where we came down is Wade had a good camp and the camp at that point, it impressed us to the point where he was most likely going to make the team,” Counsell said. “He unfortunately got injured, but he’s gone out and pitched in our eyes and once he’s gotten healthy the same manner he pitched in spring training.”

Suter is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA in six starts this year. He tossed five innings of two-run ball in Milwaukee’s 3-2 loss to Chicago on Friday.

The 28-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 20 career relief appearances, compared with 4-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 22 starts.

“He’s performed in that role,” Counsell said. “It’s not something he hasn’t done. He is a very good piece we don’t have down there that fits very well. We’ll go from there.”