6 taken to hospital after SUV rolled over on Highway 26 in Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK — Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday, April 29 in Johnson Creek.

Officials with Johnson Creek Fire and EMS said seven people were in an SUV that rolled over on Highway 26 near Jefferson Road. The crash involved ejected occupants, and happened around 4 p.m.

One of the injured parties had to be taken to a Madison hospital by MedFlight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.