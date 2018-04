Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Firefighters from several departments on Monday morning, April 30 responded to the scene of a house fire near S. Amor Drive and W. Cleveland Avenue in New Berlin. The call came in around 3:00 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene flames were shooting from the roof of the home.

The Red Cross says they are assisting a family of four following the fire.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.