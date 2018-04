× Fight leads to gunfire on Milwaukee’s northwest side, woman wounded

MILWAUKEE — A fight between a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman and a known male suspect led to gunfire on the city’s northwest side on Monday morning, April 30.

Officers responded to a home near 58th and Hampton around 10:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspect.