'Incidents are not isolated:' Milwaukee police issue warning about paintball shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, April 30 issued a warning to residents following a recent increase in paintball shootings across the city.

Since late last week, Milwaukee police have responded to dozens of calls where individuals have been shooting paintballs at citizens. The incidents are not isolated and have occurred on Milwaukee’s west side, south side, north side, and northwest side.

It’s believed these paintball shootings likely stemmed from postings on social media.

At this time, there have not been any reports of serious injuries locally and investigators believe that multiple suspects and multiple vehicles are involved in these crimes.

Those arrested could face severe, criminal charges.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.