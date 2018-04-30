× Milwaukee County Zoo reveals unexpected death of Naku, female western lowland gorilla

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Monday, April 30 the unexpected death of female Western lowland gorilla, Naku.

Naku died on Saturday, April 28, zoo officials said in a news release.

Naku is the mother of Zahra (shown above). Zahra is eight months old — and the most recent lowland gorilla birth at the zoo. Zahra was born on September 9, 2017. Zookeepers estimate the baby most likely weighed about three pounds at birth.

Earlier this month, zoo officials announced the death of another 31-year-old male Western lowland gorilla, Cassius. Cassius was Zahra’s father. Officials said the exact cause of death was not known. But prior to his death, Cassius was not interested in food or water.