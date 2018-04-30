Spring clean your pantry: The changes that could put you on a path for a healthier lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to live a healthier lifestyle? It starts with what you have stocked in your kitchen -- and that means getting rid of the junk! Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with the nutritious staples she always keep stock in her pantry.

Breakfast Options

• Oatmeal/chia packets

• Quality granola cereal

• Healthier bars

Nuts/Seeds/Nut Butters

• Glass jar storage when possible for longer shelf life

• Travel packets to take on the go

• Good protein that pairs easily with fruits, veggies, and crackers

Canned Goods

• BPA free companies

• Beans, tuna, tomatoes, coconut milk

• Pizza sauce, tomato paste

• Chicken broth

Whole Grains

• Glass jar storage to increase shelf life

• Brown rice/brown rice pastas

• Lentils

• Quinoa

• Organic sauces

Snacks - 'Better Bad Choices'

• Plantain chips

• Jicama chips

• Crackers

• Beef jerky

• Popcorn

Treats

• Dark chocolate

• Coconut flakes

• Date balls and bites